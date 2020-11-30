Box: Montgomery County 70, Bowling Green 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bowling Green
|2
|1
|3
|1
|7
|Montgomery County
|22
|21
|16
|11
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bowling Green
|0-1
|0-0
|7/7
|70/70
|Montgomery County
|1-0
|0-0
|70/70
|7/7
|Bowling Green
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Twellman (#12, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|K Charlton (#25)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
|Grace Deters (#10, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|0
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Flake (#24, Sr.)
|11
|0
|3
|2-4
|1
|Sam Queathem (#10, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0-1
|0
|Renee Finke (#11, Sr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-1
|4
|Hannah Broniec (#20, So.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-4
|3
|Carson Flake (#5, So.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-1
|4
|Bailey Fischer (#30, So.)
|7
|0
|1
|4-4
|3
|Malia Rodgers (#22)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Carissa Doyle (#23, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Meredith Rodgers (#14, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
