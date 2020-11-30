 Skip to main content
Box: Montgomery County 70, Bowling Green 7
Box: Montgomery County 70, Bowling Green 7

1234Final
Bowling Green21317
Montgomery County2221161170
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bowling Green0-10-07/770/70
Montgomery County1-00-070/707/7
Bowling GreenPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Twellman (#12, Jr.)3101-24
K Charlton (#25)2100-12
Grace Deters (#10, So.)2002-40
Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Flake (#24, Sr.)11032-41
Sam Queathem (#10, Jr.)11410-10
Renee Finke (#11, Sr.)11221-14
Hannah Broniec (#20, So.)10213-43
Carson Flake (#5, So.)9121-14
Bailey Fischer (#30, So.)7014-43
Malia Rodgers (#22)6202-23
Carissa Doyle (#23, So.)42000
Meredith Rodgers (#14, Sr.)1001-21
