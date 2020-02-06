Box: Montgomery County 53, Clopton 50
1234Final
Montgomery County171081853
Clopton101552050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Montgomery County10-63-0790/49699/44
Clopton9-41-1665/42508/32
Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooke Oden (#42, 6-3, C, Sr.)13405-52
Taylor Flake (#24, 5-9, F, Jr.)13412-20
Haeley Johnson (#22, 5-4, G, Sr.)10304-42
Sam Queathem (#10, 5-7, G, So.)8302-63
Renee Finke (#11, 5-9, G, Jr.)8106-92
Meredith Rodgers (#14, 5-5, G, Jr.)1001-20
Montgomery County
Individual stats Have not been reported.
