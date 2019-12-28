Box: Mount Vernon, Illinois 55, Marion 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|19
|15
|7
|14
|55
|Marion
|7
|7
|14
|11
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|9-3
|3-1
|692/58
|596/50
|Marion
|6-9
|1-2
|612/51
|665/55
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennady Hayes (So.)
|19
|6
|1
|4-5
|0
|Annibelle Harrison (Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-4
|2
|Claire Heinzman (So.)
|9
|0
|2
|3-4
|3
|Libby Schmidt (Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-5
|1
|Ashlyn Conner (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Ashlyn Morgan (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
|Jacie Dees (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Marion
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bittle (#33)
|17
|4
|1
|6-7
|1
|Connor (#10)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Turner (#12)
|6
|1
|1
|1-4
|2
|Hutchcraft (#25)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rhine (#41)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4