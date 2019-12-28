Box: Mount Vernon, Illinois 55, Marion 39
Box: Mount Vernon, Illinois 55, Marion 39

1234Final
Mount Vernon, Illinois191571455
Marion77141139
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Vernon, Illinois9-33-1692/58596/50
Marion6-91-2612/51665/55
Mount Vernon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kennady Hayes (So.)19614-50
Annibelle Harrison (Sr.)12222-42
Claire Heinzman (So.)9023-43
Libby Schmidt (Sr.)9303-51
Ashlyn Conner (Jr.)21002
Ashlyn Morgan (Jr.)2100-12
Jacie Dees (So.)21002
MarionPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bittle (#33)17416-71
Connor (#10)84003
Turner (#12)6111-42
Hutchcraft (#25)63000
Rhine (#41)21004
