Box: Nashville 39, Breese Central 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nashville
|0
|12
|13
|14
|39
|Breese Central
|6
|10
|7
|7
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nashville
|12-6
|0-0
|734/41
|609/34
|Breese Central
|19-9
|9-1
|1479/82
|1070/59
|Nashville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Cole (#32, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|24
|6
|1
|9-10
|1
|Halle Rueter (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Korbi Rhine (#10, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Talanie Kozuszek (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Reese Varel (#20, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Ottenschnieder (#13, Jr.)
|16
|2
|2
|6-10
|4
|Madelyn Santel (#14, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Kaydence Schroeder (#15, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Riley Jansen (#5, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|Melanie Hilmes (#4, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3