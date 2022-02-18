 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Nashville 39, Breese Central 30

  • 0
1234Final
Nashville012131439
Breese Central6107730
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nashville12-60-0734/41609/34
Breese Central19-99-11479/821070/59

NashvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Cole (#32, 5-10, F, Sr.)24619-101
Halle Rueter (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)6202-23
Korbi Rhine (#10, 5-6, G, Jr.)42003
Talanie Kozuszek (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)30104
Reese Varel (#20, 6-1, C, Jr.)21000
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Ottenschnieder (#13, Jr.)16226-104
Madelyn Santel (#14, Sr.)60200
Kaydence Schroeder (#15, So.)42002
Riley Jansen (#5, Sr.)2100-22
Melanie Hilmes (#4, Jr.)2002-23
