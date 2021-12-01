Box: Nerinx Hall 36, Francis Howell 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nerinx Hall
|10
|5
|14
|7
|36
|Francis Howell
|9
|7
|5
|13
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|1-1
|0-0
|63/32
|86/43
|Francis Howell
|0-2
|0-0
|82/41
|94/47
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)
|18
|6
|1
|3-4
|1
|Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|3
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|5
|Danielle Moore (#13, G)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carley Meyer (#22, F)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
