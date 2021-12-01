 Skip to main content
Box: Nerinx Hall 36, Francis Howell 34
1234Final
Nerinx Hall10514736
Francis Howell9751334
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall1-10-063/3286/43
Francis Howell0-20-082/4194/47
Nerinx Hall
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)18613-41
Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)5201-13
Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)4102-35
Danielle Moore (#13, G)3101-20
Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)21000
Carley Meyer (#22, F)21001
