Box: Nerinx Hall 41, Francis Howell 34
1234Final
Nerinx Hall113101741
Francis Howell8741534
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall1-20-0127/42133/44
Francis Howell1-20-0110/37122/41
Nerinx HallPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mackenzie Duff (#24, Sr.)227-1408-121
Allie Carosello (#43, Jr.)83-80-22-24
Ella McAleenan (#3, So.)52-401-21
Sophia Schoen (#33, So.)51-103-42
Ellie Girsch (#4, Jr.)10-101-21
Nerinx Hall
Individual stats Have not been reported.
