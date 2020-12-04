Box: Nerinx Hall 41, Francis Howell 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nerinx Hall
|11
|3
|10
|17
|41
|Francis Howell
|8
|7
|4
|15
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|1-2
|0-0
|127/42
|133/44
|Francis Howell
|1-2
|0-0
|110/37
|122/41
|Nerinx Hall
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mackenzie Duff (#24, Sr.)
|22
|7-14
|0
|8-12
|1
|Allie Carosello (#43, Jr.)
|8
|3-8
|0-2
|2-2
|4
|Ella McAleenan (#3, So.)
|5
|2-4
|0
|1-2
|1
|Sophia Schoen (#33, So.)
|5
|1-1
|0
|3-4
|2
|Ellie Girsch (#4, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
