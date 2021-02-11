 Skip to main content
Box: Nerinx Hall 52, Ursuline 42
Box: Nerinx Hall 52, Ursuline 42

1234Final
Nerinx Hall1012121852
Ursuline510131442
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall9-102-2881/46857/45
Ursuline9-71-3750/39662/35
Nerinx HallPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mackenzie Duff (#24, Sr.)299-110-111-153
Allie Carosello (#43, Jr.)72-71-403
Kayla Richardson (#32, Jr.)61-31-41-21
Ellie Girsch (#4, Jr.)52-301-43
Caitlyn Fronick (#5, So.)301-302
Sophia Schoen (#33, So.)21-20-20-25
Nerinx Hall
Individual stats Have not been reported.
