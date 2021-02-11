Box: Nerinx Hall 52, Ursuline 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nerinx Hall
|10
|12
|12
|18
|52
|Ursuline
|5
|10
|13
|14
|42
-
Civey returns to form as Lutheran St. Charles edges closer to conference title
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 10
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Hillyer uses kitchen, court as laboratories for success
-
Potts, Tyler pave way for Incarnate Word in battle of small-school powers
-
Civic Memorial returns to court with win over Breese Central
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|9-10
|2-2
|881/46
|857/45
|Ursuline
|9-7
|1-3
|750/39
|662/35
|Nerinx Hall
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mackenzie Duff (#24, Sr.)
|29
|9-11
|0-1
|11-15
|3
|Allie Carosello (#43, Jr.)
|7
|2-7
|1-4
|0
|3
|Kayla Richardson (#32, Jr.)
|6
|1-3
|1-4
|1-2
|1
|Ellie Girsch (#4, Jr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-4
|3
|Caitlyn Fronick (#5, So.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|2
|Sophia Schoen (#33, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0-2
|5
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.