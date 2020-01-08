Box: Nerinx Hall 55, Gateway STEM 39
Box: Nerinx Hall 55, Gateway STEM 39

  • 0
1234Final
Gateway STEM71461239
Nerinx Hall131262455
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway STEM8-71-0833/56666/44
Nerinx Hall7-50-1563/38502/33
Gateway STEM
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Nerinx HallPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lyndsey Heckel (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)243-73-109-91
Mackenzie Duff (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)133-170-17-110
Mallory Klutho (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)702-61-22
Allie Carosello (#43, 6-1, C, So.)63-6005
Rachel Solverud (#44, 5-10, F, Sr.)42-5001
Allie Brown (#2, 5-2, G, Sr.)1001-21
Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

