Box: Nerinx Hall 55, Gateway STEM 39

|Gateway STEM
|Nerinx Hall
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway STEM
|8-7
|1-0
|833/56
|666/44
|Nerinx Hall
|7-5
|0-1
|563/38
|502/33
|Gateway STEM
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Nerinx Hall
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lyndsey Heckel (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|24
|3-7
|3-10
|9-9
|1
|Mackenzie Duff (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|13
|3-17
|0-1
|7-11
|0
|Mallory Klutho (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|7
|0
|2-6
|1-2
|2
|Allie Carosello (#43, 6-1, C, So.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|5
|Rachel Solverud (#44, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|1
|Allie Brown (#2, 5-2, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1