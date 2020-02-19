Box: Nerinx Hall 77, Visitation 56
1234Final
Nerinx Hall1530151777
Visitation1411171456
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall16-83-31160/48956/40
Visitation7-150-41130/471253/52
Nerinx Hall
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)15232-22
Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)102200
Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)93101
Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)60203
Avery Jacoby (#5, 5-7, G, Fr.)5012-21
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)5012-20
Haley Brinker (#33, 5-9, P, Fr.)4102-40
Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)21002
