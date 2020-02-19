Box: Nerinx Hall 77, Visitation 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nerinx Hall
|15
|30
|15
|17
|77
|Visitation
|14
|11
|17
|14
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|16-8
|3-3
|1160/48
|956/40
|Visitation
|7-15
|0-4
|1130/47
|1253/52
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|15
|2
|3
|2-2
|2
|Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Avery Jacoby (#5, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
|Haley Brinker (#33, 5-9, P, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|0
|Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2