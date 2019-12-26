Box: Nerinx Hall 67, Visitation 46
Box: Nerinx Hall 67, Visitation 46

1234Final
Nerinx Hall2317121567
Visitation1410101246
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall3-40-1333/48331/47
Visitation3-60-1451/64541/77
Nerinx Hall
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)15127-80
Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)10311-20
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)6111-22
Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)4200-23
Haley Brinker (#33, 5-9, P, Fr.)3101-22
Josephine Strauss (#3, 5-6, P, So.)30100
Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)2100-14
Ari Percy (#34, 5-6, P, Sr.)21000
Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)1001-25
