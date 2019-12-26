Box: Nerinx Hall 67, Visitation 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nerinx Hall
|23
|17
|12
|15
|67
|Visitation
|14
|10
|10
|12
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|3-4
|0-1
|333/48
|331/47
|Visitation
|3-6
|0-1
|451/64
|541/77
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|15
|1
|2
|7-8
|0
|Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|0
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|2
|Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|3
|Haley Brinker (#33, 5-9, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Josephine Strauss (#3, 5-6, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|4
|Ari Percy (#34, 5-6, P, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|5