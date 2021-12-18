 Skip to main content
Box: New Athens 42, Metro-East Lutheran 28
Box: New Athens 42, Metro-East Lutheran 28

1234Final
Metro-East Lutheran2951228
New Athens81391242
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro-East Lutheran1-70-0228/28301/38
New Athens5-42-0364/46380/48
Metro-East Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mallory Kimbrell (#15, F, Jr.)13321-21
Peyton Houser (#4, G, So.)93101
Kaylee Juenger (#10, G, Jr.)8211-33
Emma Hager (#11, G, Sr.)7301-20
Grace Lauer (#2, G, Sr.)3101-21
Ainslee Sullivan (#40, C, Jr.)2100-24
