Box: New Athens 42, Metro-East Lutheran 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro-East Lutheran
|2
|9
|5
|12
|28
|New Athens
|8
|13
|9
|12
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro-East Lutheran
|1-7
|0-0
|228/28
|301/38
|New Athens
|5-4
|2-0
|364/46
|380/48
|Metro-East Lutheran
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mallory Kimbrell (#15, F, Jr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-2
|1
|Peyton Houser (#4, G, So.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Kaylee Juenger (#10, G, Jr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-3
|3
|Emma Hager (#11, G, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Grace Lauer (#2, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Ainslee Sullivan (#40, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|4
Tags
