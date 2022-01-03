Box: New Athens 46, Trico 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|New Athens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
-
-
-
-
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trico
|1-7
|0-1
|242/30
|357/45
|New Athens
|6-5
|2-1
|431/54
|454/57
|Trico
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaylee Juenger (#10, G, Jr.)
|14
|0
|3
|5-6
|2
|Emma Hager (#11, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|2
|Peyton Houser (#4, G, So.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-3
|0
|Ainslee Sullivan (#40, C, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Mallory Kimbrell (#15, F, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-5
|4
|Grace Lauer (#2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
