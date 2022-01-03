 Skip to main content
Box: New Athens 46, Trico 39
1234Final
Trico000039
New Athens000046
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trico1-70-1242/30357/45
New Athens6-52-1431/54454/57
Trico
Individual stats Have not been reported.
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaylee Juenger (#10, G, Jr.)14035-62
Emma Hager (#11, G, Sr.)9303-42
Peyton Houser (#4, G, So.)9303-30
Ainslee Sullivan (#40, C, Jr.)84002
Mallory Kimbrell (#15, F, Jr.)4102-54
Grace Lauer (#2, G, Sr.)2100-20
