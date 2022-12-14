Box: New Athens 54, Valmeyer 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valmeyer
|10
|15
|10
|5
|40
|New Athens
|12
|17
|14
|11
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valmeyer
|2-6
|0-2
|240/30
|355/44
|New Athens
|4-6
|2-0
|395/49
|452/56
|Valmeyer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooke Miller (#4, Jr.)
|16
|5-13
|2-8
|0
|1
|Avery Proffer (#12)
|10
|2-8
|2-3
|0
|2
|Tessa Knowlton (#23)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|3
|Josephine Reeves (#13)
|3
|1-4
|0-5
|1-2
|4
|Kadence Seitz (#3)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|4
|Ava Reeves (#24)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Kylie Eschmann (#11, Sr.)
|2
|1-8
|0-1
|0
|4
|Valmeyer
|Individual stats Have not been reported.