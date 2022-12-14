 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: New Athens 54, Valmeyer 40

1234Final
Valmeyer101510540
New Athens1217141154
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valmeyer2-60-2240/30355/44
New Athens4-62-0395/49452/56

ValmeyerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooke Miller (#4, Jr.)165-132-801
Avery Proffer (#12)102-82-302
Tessa Knowlton (#23)42-4003
Josephine Reeves (#13)31-40-51-24
Kadence Seitz (#3)31-401-24
Ava Reeves (#24)21-4000
Kylie Eschmann (#11, Sr.)21-80-104
Valmeyer
Individual stats Have not been reported.
