Box: New Athens 55, Gibault 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|12
|12
|16
|15
|55
|Gibault
|16
|9
|11
|9
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|1-1
|0-0
|101/50
|97/48
|Gibault
|2-3
|0-0
|190/95
|204/102
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gibault
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kailynne Small (#12, So.)
|23
|10-23
|0-9
|3-3
|2
|Emma Schmidt (#11, Jr.)
|11
|5-8
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|Bri Baldridge (#4, So.)
|6
|3-11
|0-2
|0
|4
|Myah Ticer (#15, So.)
|3
|1-5
|0
|1-3
|1
|Alyssa Grither (#2, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-2
|4
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.