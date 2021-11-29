 Skip to main content
Box: New Athens 55, Gibault 45
Box: New Athens 55, Gibault 45

1234Final
New Athens1212161555
Gibault16911945
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens1-10-0101/5097/48
Gibault2-30-0190/95204/102
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GibaultPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kailynne Small (#12, So.)2310-230-93-32
Emma Schmidt (#11, Jr.)115-80-31-20
Bri Baldridge (#4, So.)63-110-204
Myah Ticer (#15, So.)31-501-31
Alyssa Grither (#2, Sr.)21-300-24
