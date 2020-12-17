 Skip to main content
Box: New Haven 58, Pacific 32
  0
1234Final
New Haven1423111058
Pacific4891132
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Haven3-21-0228/46184/37
Pacific1-40-1147/29229/46
New Haven
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PacificPtsFG3FGFTFL
Molly Prichard (#22)93-31-202
Kiley Stahl (#41)83-1202-44
Shelby Kelemen (#21, So.)602-402
Payton Bennett (#3)51-21-502
Alaina Greer (#2)200-22-61
Abigail Lilley (#32)21-30-200
