Box: New Haven 58, Pacific 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Haven
|14
|23
|11
|10
|58
|Pacific
|4
|8
|9
|11
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Haven
|3-2
|1-0
|228/46
|184/37
|Pacific
|1-4
|0-1
|147/29
|229/46
|New Haven
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pacific
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Molly Prichard (#22)
|9
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|2
|Kiley Stahl (#41)
|8
|3-12
|0
|2-4
|4
|Shelby Kelemen (#21, So.)
|6
|0
|2-4
|0
|2
|Payton Bennett (#3)
|5
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|Alaina Greer (#2)
|2
|0
|0-2
|2-6
|1
|Abigail Lilley (#32)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|0
