Box: New Haven 54, Pacific 51
Box: New Haven 54, Pacific 51

  • 0
1234Final
Pacific161291451
New Haven101572254
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific10-80-2830/46804/45
New Haven9-71-1680/38623/35
PacificPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cori O'Neill (#23, Cen, Sr.)239-170-15-65
Kiley Stahl (#41, For)157-901-32
Lilly Prichard (#1, Gua)63-30-201
Annie Mueller (#31, Gua, Sr.)51-31-104
Shelby Kelemen (#10, Gua, Fr.)21-1003
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
