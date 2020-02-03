Box: New Haven 54, Pacific 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|16
|12
|9
|14
|51
|New Haven
|10
|15
|7
|22
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|10-8
|0-2
|830/46
|804/45
|New Haven
|9-7
|1-1
|680/38
|623/35
|Pacific
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cori O'Neill (#23, Cen, Sr.)
|23
|9-17
|0-1
|5-6
|5
|Kiley Stahl (#41, For)
|15
|7-9
|0
|1-3
|2
|Lilly Prichard (#1, Gua)
|6
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|Annie Mueller (#31, Gua, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|4
|Shelby Kelemen (#10, Gua, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.