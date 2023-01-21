Box: Nokomis 72, Granite City 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Granite City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Nokomis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|4-15
|0-0
|783/41
|1038/55
|Nokomis
|11-3
|0-0
|743/39
|493/26
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaylyn Wiley (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|22
|9-17
|0-2
|4-6
|2
|Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-4
|0
|3
|Megan Sykes (#21, Fr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|2
|Alexis Ruiz (#14, 5-10, C, Fr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|3
|Alivia Vaughn (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|3
|Sophia Mangi (#40, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|1
|Isabella Mangi (#32, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-3
|2
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.