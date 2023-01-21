 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Nokomis 72, Granite City 42

1234Final
Granite City000042
Nokomis000072
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City4-150-0783/411038/55
Nokomis11-30-0743/39493/26

Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaylyn Wiley (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)229-170-24-62
Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-4, G, Sr.)51-51-403
Megan Sykes (#21, Fr.)51-11-302
Alexis Ruiz (#14, 5-10, C, Fr.)31-401-23
Alivia Vaughn (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)301-103
Sophia Mangi (#40, 5-8, F, Jr.)30-11-301
Isabella Mangi (#32, 5-9, F, Jr.)10-101-32
Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
