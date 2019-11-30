Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Normal Community2015121865
Belleville East1113171051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Normal Community1-10-0113/56105/52
Belleville East0-40-0187/94241/120
Normal Community
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Laylah Jackson (5-6, G, Fr.)15036-125
Tyler Butler (#15, 5-10, F, Jr.)12600-94
Amiya Cole (#1, 5-6, G, Jr.)10213-70
Grace Riley (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)10220-11
Hannah Mitchell (#30, 6-0, F, Sr.)4200-15

