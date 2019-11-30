|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Normal Community
|20
|15
|12
|18
|65
|Belleville East
|11
|13
|17
|10
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normal Community
|1-1
|0-0
|113/56
|105/52
|Belleville East
|0-4
|0-0
|187/94
|241/120
|Normal Community
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Laylah Jackson (5-6, G, Fr.)
|15
|0
|3
|6-12
|5
|Tyler Butler (#15, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-9
|4
|Amiya Cole (#1, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-7
|0
|Grace Riley (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0-1
|1
|Hannah Mitchell (#30, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|5