 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: North County 61, Notre Dame 45
0 comments

Box: North County 61, Notre Dame 45

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Notre Dame12842145
North County151325861
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Notre Dame2-30-1218/44210/42
North County2-10-0127/25123/25
Notre DamePtsFG3FGFTFL
Teresa Laramie (#12, 5-10, F, Jr.)187-121-21-32
Lillie Weber (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)123-42-501
Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)72-51-303
Mallory McDaniel (#4, 5-6, G, So.)42-2000
Gwen Keeven (#21, 5-10, F, Fr.)42-6003
Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News