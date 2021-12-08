Box: North County 61, Notre Dame 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Notre Dame
|12
|8
|4
|21
|45
|North County
|15
|13
|25
|8
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Notre Dame
|2-3
|0-1
|218/44
|210/42
|North County
|2-1
|0-0
|127/25
|123/25
|Notre Dame
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Teresa Laramie (#12, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|18
|7-12
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|Lillie Weber (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|12
|3-4
|2-5
|0
|1
|Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-3
|0
|3
|Mallory McDaniel (#4, 5-6, G, So.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Gwen Keeven (#21, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|3
|Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
