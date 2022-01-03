 Skip to main content
Box: North County 63, Northwest Cedar Hill 27
Box: North County 63, Northwest Cedar Hill 27

1234Final
North County159221763
Northwest Cedar Hill869427
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County6-30-0462/51418/46
Northwest Cedar Hill5-60-0416/46467/52
North County
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)126002
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)8204-60
Sophie Surdyke (#30, 5-9, F, Jr.)4200-11
Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)21004
Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)1001-23
