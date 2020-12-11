 Skip to main content
Box: North County 67, Lutheran South 54
Box: North County 67, Lutheran South 54

1234Final
North County1519151867
Lutheran South1511171154
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County4-00-0267/67134/34
Lutheran South4-20-0331/83249/62
North County
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)295-105-114-62
Allison Pfister (#22, 5-9, F, So.)73-60-11-23
Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)41-20-12-41
Hope Kassel (#35, 5-9, F, Sr.)42-400-21
Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-9, G, Fr.)301-201
Grace Haase (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)21-10-10-25
Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)21-1000
Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, Fr.)21-40-104
Olivia Rabbitt (#12, 5-5, G, So.)10-101-20
