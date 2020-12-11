Box: North County 67, Lutheran South 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County
|15
|19
|15
|18
|67
|Lutheran South
|15
|11
|17
|11
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|4-0
|0-0
|267/67
|134/34
|Lutheran South
|4-2
|0-0
|331/83
|249/62
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|29
|5-10
|5-11
|4-6
|2
|Allison Pfister (#22, 5-9, F, So.)
|7
|3-6
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|1-2
|0-1
|2-4
|1
|Hope Kassel (#35, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-2
|1
|Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
|Grace Haase (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|5
|Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|4
|Olivia Rabbitt (#12, 5-5, G, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0
