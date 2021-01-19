Box: North County 67, Mehlville 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Mehlville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|11-1
|1-0
|743/62
|449/37
|Mehlville
|4-6
|0-1
|374/31
|411/34
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabby Moen (#34, So.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-3
|1
|Peyton Beczkala (#12, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Mohrhard (#4, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lauren Rapp (#22, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|2
|Lilly Tremusini (#20, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
