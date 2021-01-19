 Skip to main content
Box: North County 67, Mehlville 31
Box: North County 67, Mehlville 31

1234Final
North County000067
Mehlville000031
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County11-11-0743/62449/37
Mehlville4-60-1374/31411/34
North County
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabby Moen (#34, So.)12313-31
Peyton Beczkala (#12, Jr.)63000
Allison Mohrhard (#4, Jr.)63001
Lauren Rapp (#22, Jr.)5012-22
Lilly Tremusini (#20, Sr.)21000
