Box: North County 69, Grandview 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Grandview
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|North County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|1-3
|0-0
|114/28
|232/58
|North County
|2-0
|0-0
|129/32
|41/10
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, So.)
|10
|2-4
|2-3
|0
|4
|Megan Jones (#5, 5-7, G/F, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|1
|Maggie Boker (#3, 5-5, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Molly Gearhart (#24, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-6
|0
|1-2
|3
|Grandview
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
