Box: North County 69, Grandview 18
Box: North County 69, Grandview 18

1234Final
Grandview000018
North County000069
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview1-30-0114/28232/58
North County2-00-0129/3241/10
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, So.)102-42-304
Megan Jones (#5, 5-7, G/F, Sr.)63-5001
Maggie Boker (#3, 5-5, G, So.)1001-20
Molly Gearhart (#24, 5-4, G, Sr.)10-601-23
Grandview
Individual stats Have not been reported.
