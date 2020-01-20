Box: North County 62, Herculaneum 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|9
|9
|19
|10
|47
|North County
|11
|14
|13
|24
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|9-5
|0-0
|801/57
|625/45
|North County
|10-2
|0-1
|705/50
|454/32
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|North County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ella Gant (#45, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|22
|5-11
|3-7
|3-4
|0
|Emily Veach (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|14
|3-6
|1-4
|5-5
|0
|Ashley Thomas (#31, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-8
|0
|0
|0
|Kamryn Winch (#44, 6-3, F, So.)
|6
|2-7
|0
|2-6
|0
|Kayleigh Winch (#40, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-12
|0
|0-1
|0
|Lainey Calkins (#41, 6-3, F, Fr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-4
|0
|Hanna Politte (#14, 5-10, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Lauren Forrester (#4, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0