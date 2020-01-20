Box: North County 62, Herculaneum 47
Box: North County 62, Herculaneum 47

  • 0
1234Final
Herculaneum99191047
North County1114132462
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum9-50-0801/57625/45
North County10-20-1705/50454/32
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
North CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ella Gant (#45, 5-8, G, Jr.)225-113-73-40
Emily Veach (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)143-61-45-50
Ashley Thomas (#31, 5-10, F, Jr.)84-8000
Kamryn Winch (#44, 6-3, F, So.)62-702-60
Kayleigh Winch (#40, 6-0, F, Sr.)42-1200-10
Lainey Calkins (#41, 6-3, F, Fr.)31-201-40
Hanna Politte (#14, 5-10, G, So.)301-100
Lauren Forrester (#4, 5-9, G, Sr.)2002-20
