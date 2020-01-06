Box: North County 52, Northwest Cedar Hill 23
0 comments

Box: North County 52, Northwest Cedar Hill 23

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
North County000052
Northwest Cedar Hill000023
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County8-10-0537/60309/34
Northwest Cedar Hill2-110-0396/44632/70
North County
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lane Petry (#22, 5-3, G, Jr.)50-11-62-20
Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Jr.)52-201-20
Abby Wright (#24, 5-9, F, Sr.)41-302-23
Grace Eimer (#21, 5-7, G, So.)42-70-104
Zoe Sanders (#10, 5-6, G)31-40-21-42
Sophie Surdyke (#32, 5-9, F, Fr.)21-3003
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports