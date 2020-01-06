Box: North County 52, Northwest Cedar Hill 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|8-1
|0-0
|537/60
|309/34
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-11
|0-0
|396/44
|632/70
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lane Petry (#22, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-1
|1-6
|2-2
|0
|Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Abby Wright (#24, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-2
|3
|Grace Eimer (#21, 5-7, G, So.)
|4
|2-7
|0-1
|0
|4
|Zoe Sanders (#10, 5-6, G)
|3
|1-4
|0-2
|1-4
|2
|Sophie Surdyke (#32, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|3