|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Villa Duchesne
|2
|9
|2
|4
|17
|North County
|19
|21
|23
|3
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Villa Duchesne
|0-1
|0-0
|17/17
|66/66
|North County
|2-0
|0-0
|138/138
|56/56
|Villa Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Katie Rodriguez (#1, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-4
|2
|Megan Korte (#34, 5-11, C)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Allison Smith (#11, 5-4, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sophie Walbrandt (#22, 5-6, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|North County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayleigh Winch (#40, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-4
|1
|Ella Gant (#45, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|16
|5
|2
|0-2
|1
|Lainey Calkins (#41, 6-3, F, Fr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-6
|0
|Kamryn Winch (#44, 6-3, F, So.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-7
|0
|Emily Veach (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Izzy Wruck (#23, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Julia Christopher (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Thomas (#31, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Lauren Forrester (#4, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Emily Pruneau (#35, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|0