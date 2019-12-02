Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Villa Duchesne292417
North County192123366
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Villa Duchesne0-10-017/1766/66
North County2-00-0138/13856/56
Villa DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Katie Rodriguez (#1, 5-9, F, Sr.)11221-42
Megan Korte (#34, 5-11, C)21004
Allison Smith (#11, 5-4, G, So.)21000
Sophie Walbrandt (#22, 5-6, F, Jr.)21003
North CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kayleigh Winch (#40, 6-0, F, Sr.)17801-41
Ella Gant (#45, 5-8, G, Jr.)16520-21
Lainey Calkins (#41, 6-3, F, Fr.)9303-60
Kamryn Winch (#44, 6-3, F, So.)8204-70
Emily Veach (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)63000
Izzy Wruck (#23, 5-9, F, Jr.)21003
Julia Christopher (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)21000
Ashley Thomas (#31, 5-10, F, Jr.)2002-21
Lauren Forrester (#4, 5-9, G, Sr.)21003
Emily Pruneau (#35, 6-0, G, Jr.)2002-40

