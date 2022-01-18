 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: North Mac 50, Staunton 18
Box: North Mac 50, Staunton 18

1234Final
North Mac171118450
Staunton346518
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North Mac3-20-0181/36162/32
Staunton13-41-1769/154589/118
North Mac
Individual stats Have not been reported.
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Haris Legendre (#12, 5-8, Jr.)15414-60
Lilly Bandy (#20, 5-4, Fr.)8204-61
Ele Feldman (#4, 5-4, Fr.)7112-41
Savannah Billings (#32, 5-7, Sr.)5103-50
Caidy Tuetken (#24, 5-4, Sr.)4200-33
Lilly Troeckler (#3, 5-4, Fr.)42001
Grace Bekeske (#22, 5-8, Fr.)42000
Samantha Anderson (#2, 5-3, Fr.)30100
