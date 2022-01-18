Box: North Mac 50, Staunton 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North Mac
|17
|11
|18
|4
|50
|Staunton
|3
|4
|6
|5
|18
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North Mac
|3-2
|0-0
|181/36
|162/32
|Staunton
|13-4
|1-1
|769/154
|589/118
|North Mac
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haris Legendre (#12, 5-8, Jr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-6
|0
|Lilly Bandy (#20, 5-4, Fr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-6
|1
|Ele Feldman (#4, 5-4, Fr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|1
|Savannah Billings (#32, 5-7, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-5
|0
|Caidy Tuetken (#24, 5-4, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-3
|3
|Lilly Troeckler (#3, 5-4, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Grace Bekeske (#22, 5-8, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Samantha Anderson (#2, 5-3, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
