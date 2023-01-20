Box: North Point 43, Winfield 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North Point
|10
|0
|18
|15
|43
|Winfield
|9
|16
|6
|9
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North Point
|2-13
|1-4
|454/30
|723/48
|Winfield
|11-4
|2-2
|787/52
|606/40
|North Point
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emma Wilke (#30, So.)
|18
|1
|5
|1-1
|0
|Morgan Robinson (#42, Fr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-4
|0
|Elena Pender (#5, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrey Coe (#10, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-6
|0
|Mariah Robinson (#24, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
|Olivia Christopher (#2, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|North Point
|Individual stats Have not been reported.