Box: North Point 43, Winfield 40

1234Final
North Point100181543
Winfield9166940
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North Point2-131-4454/30723/48
Winfield11-42-2787/52606/40

North PointPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emma Wilke (#30, So.)18151-10
Morgan Robinson (#42, Fr.)13601-40
Elena Pender (#5, So.)42000
Aubrey Coe (#10, So.)4102-60
Mariah Robinson (#24, So.)2100-20
Olivia Christopher (#2, Fr.)21000
North Point
Individual stats Have not been reported.
