|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|6
|13
|8
|8
|35
|North Point
|13
|7
|13
|13
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|8-15
|2-4
|801/35
|959/42
|North Point
|6-16
|1-7
|745/32
|985/43
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|North Point
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Olivia Christopher (#2, Fr.)
|17
|3
|3
|2-3
|0
|Emma Wilke (#30, So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Morgan Robinson (#42, Fr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-7
|0
|Alyssa Rooney (#12, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Elena Pender (#5, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Aubrey Coe (#10, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0