Box: North Tech 54, Medicine and Bioscience 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North Tech
|15
|15
|14
|10
|54
|Medicine and Bioscience
|9
|6
|5
|10
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North Tech
|7-5
|0-0
|537/45
|504/42
|Medicine and Bioscience
|3-7
|0-2
|342/28
|528/44
|North Tech
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Leah Thames (#15, 5-8, G, So.)
|18
|9-14
|0-4
|0
|2
|Anniece Norman (#25, 5-2, G, So.)
|16
|2-4
|3-10
|3-4
|3
|Jaela Jordan (#34, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|7
|3-6
|0-1
|1-1
|5
|Marneisha Pordos (#21, 5-9, G/F, Sr.)
|7
|2-9
|1-3
|0
|2
|Jaidynn Dancy (#5, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Naidah Thames (#2, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1-5
|0-4
|0
|2
|North Tech
|Individual stats Have not been reported.