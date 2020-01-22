Box: North Tech 54, Medicine and Bioscience 30
Box: North Tech 54, Medicine and Bioscience 30

1234Final
North Tech1515141054
Medicine and Bioscience9651030
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North Tech7-50-0537/45504/42
Medicine and Bioscience3-70-2342/28528/44
North TechPtsFG3FGFTFL
Leah Thames (#15, 5-8, G, So.)189-140-402
Anniece Norman (#25, 5-2, G, So.)162-43-103-43
Jaela Jordan (#34, 5-10, F, Sr.)73-60-11-15
Marneisha Pordos (#21, 5-9, G/F, Sr.)72-91-302
Jaidynn Dancy (#5, 5-7, F, Jr.)42-2000
Naidah Thames (#2, 5-8, G, So.)21-50-402
Individual stats Have not been reported.
