Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 28, DuBourg 22

1234Final
DuBourg464822
Northwest Cedar Hill8106428
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
DuBourg1-30-1122/30138/34
Northwest Cedar Hill2-50-0221/55367/92

DuBourg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, Sr.)10402-21
Madison Hogan (#22, 5-6, G, Fr.)8302-40
Macie Winfrey (#14, 5-3, So.)3101-22
Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Sr.)21004
Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Sr.)2100-44
Lexie LaBrash (#21, 5-2, G, So.)21003
Ashley Boyer (#24, 5-3, G, So.)1001-21
