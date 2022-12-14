Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 28, DuBourg 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|DuBourg
|4
|6
|4
|8
|22
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|8
|10
|6
|4
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|DuBourg
|1-3
|0-1
|122/30
|138/34
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-5
|0-0
|221/55
|367/92
|DuBourg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|1
|Madison Hogan (#22, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|0
|Macie Winfrey (#14, 5-3, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-4
|4
|Lexie LaBrash (#21, 5-2, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Ashley Boyer (#24, 5-3, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1