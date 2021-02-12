 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 40, Seckman 33
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 40, Seckman 33

1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill81211940
Seckman31191033
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill10-102-2814/41922/46
Seckman3-140-3536/27821/41
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SeckmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Coe (#11, G, Jr.)81202
Ally Jones (#21, F, Jr.)8302-44
Sara Larkin (#2, G, Jr.)7301-22
Jamison Spreck (#14, F, So.)5201-53
Emma Robinson (#1, G, So.)4004-62
Caitie Weinrich (#10, G, Jr.)1001-22
