Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 40, Seckman 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|8
|12
|11
|9
|40
|Seckman
|3
|11
|9
|10
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|10-10
|2-2
|814/41
|922/46
|Seckman
|3-14
|0-3
|536/27
|821/41
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Coe (#11, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Ally Jones (#21, F, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|4
|Sara Larkin (#2, G, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Jamison Spreck (#14, F, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-5
|3
|Emma Robinson (#1, G, So.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-6
|2
|Caitie Weinrich (#10, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
