Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 42, Riverview Gardens 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|18
|7
|11
|6
|42
|Riverview Gardens
|4
|2
|8
|7
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|1-2
|0-0
|102/34
|147/49
|Riverview Gardens
|0-4
|0-0
|77/26
|195/65
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Macie Winfrey (#14, 5-3, So.)
|25
|5
|5
|0-1
|0
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|3
|Kenady Cardwell (#13, 5-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Lexie LaBrash (#21, 5-2, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Raegan Shelton (#11, 5-5, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Ashley Boyer (#24, 5-3, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.