Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 42, Riverview Gardens 21

1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill18711642
Riverview Gardens428721
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill1-20-0102/34147/49
Riverview Gardens0-40-077/26195/65

Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Macie Winfrey (#14, 5-3, So.)25550-10
Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Sr.)5201-43
Kenady Cardwell (#13, 5-2, G, Jr.)3101-21
Lexie LaBrash (#21, 5-2, G, So.)30103
Raegan Shelton (#11, 5-5, G, So.)2100-20
Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Sr.)21004
Ashley Boyer (#24, 5-3, G, So.)21001
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
