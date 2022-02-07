Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 43, St. Paul Lutheran 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Paul Lutheran
|18
|8
|9
|7
|42
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|11
|13
|4
|15
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Paul Lutheran
|6-2
|0-0
|426/53
|380/48
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|9-11
|0-2
|773/97
|842/105
|St. Paul Lutheran
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|16
|4
|2
|2-2
|3
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-6
|4
|Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|3
|Sophie Surdyke (#30, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|2
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0