Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 43, St. Paul Lutheran 42

1234Final
St. Paul Lutheran1889742
Northwest Cedar Hill111341543
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Paul Lutheran6-20-0426/53380/48
Northwest Cedar Hill9-110-2773/97842/105

St. Paul Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)16422-23
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)8211-64
Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)8302-43
Sophie Surdyke (#30, 5-9, F, Jr.)42003
Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)3010-22
Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)21001
Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)1001-20
Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)1001-20
