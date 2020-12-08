 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 43, Windsor (Imperial) 38
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)8581738
Northwest Cedar Hill105121643
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)1-40-0202/40226/45
Northwest Cedar Hill2-10-0117/23130/26
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sarah Roth (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)12222-42
Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Sr.)9401-34
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, F, Jr.)9303-64
Jillian Schmoll (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)6300-13
Jenna Roth (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)5103-53
Sophie Surdyke (#32, 5-9, F, So.)21002
0 comments

