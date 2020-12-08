Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 43, Windsor (Imperial) 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|8
|5
|8
|17
|38
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|10
|5
|12
|16
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|1-4
|0-0
|202/40
|226/45
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-1
|0-0
|117/23
|130/26
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sarah Roth (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-4
|2
|Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-3
|4
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-6
|4
|Jillian Schmoll (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|3
|Jenna Roth (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-5
|3
|Sophie Surdyke (#32, 5-9, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.