Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 45, Festus 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Festus
|10
|8
|7
|15
|40
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|7
|7
|13
|18
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|1-2
|0-0
|139/46
|130/43
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3-1
|0-0
|162/54
|170/57
|Festus
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-7
|1
|Sarah Roth (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|10
|0
|3
|1-2
|5
|Jenna Roth (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Sophie Surdyke (#32, 5-9, F, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Jillian Schmoll (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.