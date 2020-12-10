 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 45, Festus 40
1234Final
Festus10871540
Northwest Cedar Hill77131845
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus1-20-0139/46130/43
Northwest Cedar Hill3-10-0162/54170/57
Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, F, Jr.)17703-71
Sarah Roth (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)10031-25
Jenna Roth (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)7301-23
Sophie Surdyke (#32, 5-9, F, So.)5201-20
Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Sr.)42002
Jillian Schmoll (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)2002-21
