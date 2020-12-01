Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 51, Hillsboro 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|17
|14
|8
|12
|51
|Hillsboro
|12
|2
|9
|8
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|1-1
|0-0
|74/37
|92/46
|Hillsboro
|0-1
|0-0
|31/16
|51/26
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|14
|5
|1
|1-1
|0
|Jenna Roth (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-5
|2
|Sarah Roth (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0-2
|0
|Jillian Schmoll (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Raenna Pursley (#30, 6-0, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Haley Yount (#21, 6-1, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
