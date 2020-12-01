 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 51, Hillsboro 31
0 comments

Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 51, Hillsboro 31

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill171481251
Hillsboro1229831
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill1-10-074/3792/46
Hillsboro0-10-031/1651/26
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, F, Jr.)14511-10
Jenna Roth (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)12404-52
Sarah Roth (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)8120-20
Jillian Schmoll (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)7301-21
Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Sr.)42000
Raenna Pursley (#30, 6-0, F, So.)42001
Haley Yount (#21, 6-1, F, Fr.)21000
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports