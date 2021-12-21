Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 51, Liberty (Wentzville) 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|10
|16
|16
|9
|51
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4
|14
|3
|11
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|5-5
|0-0
|389/39
|404/40
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1-7
|0-2
|251/25
|370/37
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|3
|Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Hallie Becker (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blair Wise (Jr.)
|13
|0
|4
|1-2
|1
|Kylee Orf (Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Tess Roberts
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Kennedi Brower
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|0
|Emily Northcutt (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Allison Schniepp (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-3
|0
