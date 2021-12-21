 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 51, Liberty (Wentzville) 32
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill101616951
Liberty (Wentzville)41431132
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill5-50-0389/39404/40
Liberty (Wentzville)1-70-2251/25370/37
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)123203
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)114103
Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)72103
Hallie Becker (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)63001
Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)63000
Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)6202-22
Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)3101-21
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Blair Wise (Jr.)13041-21
Kylee Orf (Sr.)7301-20
Tess Roberts4102-23
Kennedi Brower4102-40
Emily Northcutt (Jr.)21002
Allison Schniepp (Sr.)2100-30
