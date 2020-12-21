Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 52, Trinity 17

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|2
|4
|9
|2
|17
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|20
|13
|6
|13
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|0-9
|0-2
|203/23
|339/38
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|4-3
|0-0
|283/31
|284/32
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|3-6
|0
|2-4
|3
|Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-6
|0
|0
|Jayce Barnes (#4, 5-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|Trinity
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
