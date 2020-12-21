 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 52, Trinity 17
0 comments

Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 52, Trinity 17

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year
1234Final
Trinity249217
Northwest Cedar Hill201361352
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity0-90-2203/23339/38
Northwest Cedar Hill4-30-0283/31284/32
TrinityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)83-602-43
Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)42-4000
Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)30-11-600
Jayce Barnes (#4, 5-1, G, Sr.)21-4002
Trinity
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports