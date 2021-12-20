Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 65, Affton 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|14
|22
|11
|18
|65
|Affton
|2
|6
|5
|0
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|4-5
|0-0
|338/38
|372/41
|Affton
|1-6
|0-0
|193/21
|327/36
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-4
|0
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|16
|8
|0
|0
|3
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|3
|Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hallie Becker (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kenady Cardwell (#20, 5-2, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
