 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 65, Affton 13
0 comments

Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 65, Affton 13

  • 0
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill1422111865
Affton265013
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill4-50-0338/38372/41
Affton1-60-0193/21327/36
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)17703-40
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)168003
Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)105003
Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)84000
Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)63000
Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)42000
Hallie Becker (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)21000
Kenady Cardwell (#20, 5-2, G, So.)2100-21
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News