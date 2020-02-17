Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 39, Normandy 10

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|13
|11
|6
|9
|39
|Normandy
|1
|2
|7
|0
|10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|4-19
|2-2
|749/33
|1070/47
|Normandy
|2-16
|0-6
|435/19
|827/36
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Wright (#24, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|11
|5-11
|0
|1-1
|1
|Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-7
|0-1
|0
|2
|Grace Eimer (#21, 5-7, G, So.)
|6
|3-8
|0-3
|0
|1
|Lane Petry (#22, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-7
|0-1
|0
|Sara Roth (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|Zoe Sanders (#10, 5-6, G)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Raenna Pursley (#30, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Jenna Roth (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Sophie Surdyke (#32, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.