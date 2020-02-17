Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 39, Normandy 10
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill13116939
Normandy127010
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill4-192-2749/331070/47
Normandy2-160-6435/19827/36
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Wright (#24, 5-9, F, Sr.)115-1101-11
Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Jr.)63-70-102
Grace Eimer (#21, 5-7, G, So.)63-80-301
Lane Petry (#22, 5-3, G, Jr.)51-11-70-10
Sara Roth (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)51-11-200
Zoe Sanders (#10, 5-6, G)31-301-20
Raenna Pursley (#30, 6-0, F, Sr.)10-301-22
Jenna Roth (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)10-101-22
Sophie Surdyke (#32, 5-9, F, Fr.)10-101-21
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
