Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 51, Riverview Gardens 44
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 51, Riverview Gardens 44

1234Final
Riverview Gardens17861344
Northwest Cedar Hill112210851
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens5-141-5687/36929/49
Northwest Cedar Hill5-203-3833/441152/61
Riverview Gardens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Wright (#24, 5-9, F, Sr.)15407-74
Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Jr.)13321-20
Sara Roth (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)10311-21
Grace Eimer (#21, 5-7, G, So.)42001
Lexi Sanchez (#45, 5-8, F, So.)4102-40
Lane Petry (#22, 5-3, G, Jr.)21000
Jillian Schmoll (#15, 5-7, F, Jr.)21001
Jenna Roth (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)1001-10
