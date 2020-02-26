Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 51, Riverview Gardens 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|17
|8
|6
|13
|44
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|11
|22
|10
|8
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|5-14
|1-5
|687/36
|929/49
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|5-20
|3-3
|833/44
|1152/61
|Riverview Gardens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Wright (#24, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|15
|4
|0
|7-7
|4
|Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-2
|0
|Sara Roth (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|1
|Grace Eimer (#21, 5-7, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lexi Sanchez (#45, 5-8, F, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|0
|Lane Petry (#22, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jillian Schmoll (#15, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jenna Roth (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-1
|0