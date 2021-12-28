Box: Notre Dame 36, Granite City 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Granite City
|0
|3
|8
|10
|21
|Notre Dame
|4
|9
|13
|10
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|6-6
|0-0
|481/40
|424/35
|Notre Dame
|5-3
|1-1
|336/28
|298/25
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Notre Dame
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lillie Weber (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|15
|5-10
|0-3
|5-6
|0
|Josephine Wozniack (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|7
|2-6
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|4
|1-6
|0-3
|2-4
|1
|Mary Beth Solari (#14, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Gwen Keeven (#21, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0-2
|1
|Anna Daughtry (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
