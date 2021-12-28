 Skip to main content
Box: Notre Dame 36, Granite City 21
Box: Notre Dame 36, Granite City 21

1234Final
Granite City0381021
Notre Dame49131036
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City6-60-0481/40424/35
Notre Dame5-31-1336/28298/25
Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Notre DamePtsFG3FGFTFL
Lillie Weber (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)155-100-35-60
Josephine Wozniack (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)72-61-10-20
Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)41-60-32-41
Mary Beth Solari (#14, 5-9, F, Jr.)42-4000
Gwen Keeven (#21, 5-10, F, Fr.)42-500-21
Anna Daughtry (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)21-20-200
