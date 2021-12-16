 Skip to main content
Box: Notre Dame 39, Tolton 37
Box: Notre Dame 39, Tolton 37

1234Final
Notre Dame14109639
Tolton78111137
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Notre Dame4-31-1300/43277/40
Tolton0-40-2135/19259/37
Notre DamePtsFG3FGFTFL
Lillie Weber (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)133-92-41-30
Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)93-71-300
Josephine Wozniack (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)70-22-31-40
Teresa Laramie (#12, 5-10, F, Jr.)31-901-20
Anna Daughtry (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)300-23-50
Hayley Winklemann (#33, 5-10, C, Jr.)21-1000
Mallory McDaniel (#4, 5-6, G, So.)20-102-20
Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.
