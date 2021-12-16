Box: Notre Dame 39, Tolton 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Notre Dame
|14
|10
|9
|6
|39
|Tolton
|7
|8
|11
|11
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Notre Dame
|4-3
|1-1
|300/43
|277/40
|Tolton
|0-4
|0-2
|135/19
|259/37
|Notre Dame
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lillie Weber (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|13
|3-9
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-7
|1-3
|0
|0
|Josephine Wozniack (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|7
|0-2
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|Teresa Laramie (#12, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|3
|1-9
|0
|1-2
|0
|Anna Daughtry (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|0-2
|3-5
|0
|Hayley Winklemann (#33, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Mallory McDaniel (#4, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
