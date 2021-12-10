Box: Notre Dame 43, Herculaneum 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|9
|8
|6
|7
|30
|Notre Dame
|5
|6
|19
|13
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|4-3
|2-0
|321/46
|313/45
|Notre Dame
|3-3
|0-1
|261/37
|240/34
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Notre Dame
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lillie Weber (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|15
|1-4
|3-8
|4-6
|2
|Teresa Laramie (#12, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|13
|4-8
|0
|5-8
|3
|Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0-1
|2
|Anna Daughtry (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|1
|Josephine Wozniack (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|0-2
|3-4
|0
|Gwen Keeven (#21, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Mallory McDaniel (#4, 5-6, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|5
