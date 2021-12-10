 Skip to main content
Box: Notre Dame 43, Herculaneum 30
Box: Notre Dame 43, Herculaneum 30

1234Final
Herculaneum986730
Notre Dame56191343
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum4-32-0321/46313/45
Notre Dame3-30-1261/37240/34
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Notre DamePtsFG3FGFTFL
Lillie Weber (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)151-43-84-62
Teresa Laramie (#12, 5-10, F, Jr.)134-805-83
Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)42-200-12
Anna Daughtry (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)301-401
Josephine Wozniack (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)300-23-40
Gwen Keeven (#21, 5-10, F, Fr.)21-3000
Mallory McDaniel (#4, 5-6, G, So.)1001-25
