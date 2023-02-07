|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|11
|5
|8
|13
|37
|Notre Dame
|8
|15
|9
|14
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|8-14
|2-4
|766/35
|913/42
|Notre Dame
|8-12
|4-3
|823/37
|940/43
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Notre Dame
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lillie Weber (#22, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|16
|2-4
|2-12
|6-9
|3
|Teresa Laramie (#12, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|16
|5-11
|0
|6-10
|4
|Mallory McDaniel (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|8
|0-3
|1-2
|5-8
|3
|Gwen Keeven (#21, 6-0, F, So.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|5
|Josephine Wozniak (#11, 5-5, PG, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-6
|0-2
|3
|Mary Beth Solari (#14, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0