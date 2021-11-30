 Skip to main content
Box: Notre Dame 50, DuBourg 15
Box: Notre Dame 50, DuBourg 15

1234Final
DuBourg306615
Notre Dame101182150
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
DuBourg2-30-0150/30146/29
Notre Dame1-10-098/2075/15
DuBourg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Notre DamePtsFG3FGFTFL
Teresa Laramie (#12, 5-10, F, Jr.)206-101-15-133
Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)1341-42-64
Lillie Weber (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)93-91-402
Mary Beth Solari (#14, 5-9, F, Jr.)4102-21
Hayley Winklemann (#33, 5-10, C, Jr.)42-2001
