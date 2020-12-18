Box: Notre Dame 53, Summit 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Notre Dame
|13
|11
|11
|18
|53
|Summit
|3
|8
|14
|12
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Notre Dame
|1-3
|0-1
|143/36
|185/46
|Summit
|5-4
|0-1
|352/88
|321/80
|Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|18
|7
|1
|1-3
|3
|Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|4
|Emily Cole (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|2
|Gracie Glenn (#34, 5-8, F, So.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|1
|Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.