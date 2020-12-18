 Skip to main content
Box: Notre Dame 53, Summit 37
Box: Notre Dame 53, Summit 37

1234Final
Notre Dame1311111853
Summit38141237
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Notre Dame1-30-1143/36185/46
Summit5-40-1352/88321/80
Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)18711-33
Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Jr.)6202-24
Emily Cole (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)4102-21
Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, F, Sr.)4011-22
Gracie Glenn (#34, 5-8, F, So.)3003-41
Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-6, G, So.)2100-20
