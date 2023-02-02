|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|18
|16
|6
|13
|53
|Notre Dame
|12
|6
|16
|20
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|10-10
|2-1
|900/45
|826/41
|Notre Dame
|7-12
|3-3
|777/39
|903/45
People are also reading…
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Notre Dame
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lillie Weber (#22, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|14
|4-7
|2-9
|0-4
|2
|Josephine Wozniak (#11, 5-5, PG, So.)
|12
|2-3
|1-4
|5-5
|2
|Teresa Laramie (#12, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|10
|4-7
|0
|2-4
|2
|Gwen Keeven (#21, 6-0, F, So.)
|9
|3-6
|0
|3-4
|3
|Mallory McDaniel (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|2
|Mary Beth Solari (#14, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|2