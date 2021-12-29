Box: Notre Dame 55, Duchesne 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Notre Dame
|12
|16
|17
|10
|55
|Duchesne
|6
|6
|5
|7
|24
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Notre Dame
|6-3
|1-1
|391/43
|322/36
|Duchesne
|7-2
|2-0
|365/41
|251/28
|Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|6
|1-1
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
|Nina Reckamp (#33, 5-6, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Katie Stockhausen (#22, 5-1, G, Fr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Nydia Tate (#35, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Maddie Denker (5-9, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-3
|2
|Grace Schueler (#30, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
