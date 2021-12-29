 Skip to main content
Box: Notre Dame 55, Duchesne 24
1234Final
Notre Dame1216171055
Duchesne665724
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Notre Dame6-31-1391/43322/36
Duchesne7-22-0365/41251/28
Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-4, G, Sr.)61-11-11-40
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)42-2001
Nina Reckamp (#33, 5-6, F, Jr.)42-2000
Katie Stockhausen (#22, 5-1, G, Fr.)41-102-20
Nydia Tate (#35, 5-4, G, Sr.)301-101
Maddie Denker (5-9, F, Fr.)21-100-32
Grace Schueler (#30, 5-7, F, Jr.)1001-22
